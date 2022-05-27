KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Short Interest Update

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the April 30th total of 108,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 563.0 days.

KGHPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of KGHM Polska Miedz to a “buy” rating and set a $154.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KGHM Polska Miedz from 160.00 to 170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

KGHM Polska Miedz stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

