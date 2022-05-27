Kistos (LON:KIST) PT Lowered to GBX 490 at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 490 ($6.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.

LON:KIST opened at GBX 382.25 ($4.81) on Friday. Kistos has a 52 week low of GBX 170.20 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.73). The company has a market cap of £316.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.19.

About Kistos

Kistos plc operates as a low carbon intensity gas producer. It holds 60% interests in the Q10-A gas field in the Dutch North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

