Kistos (LON:KIST) PT Lowered to GBX 490 at Berenberg Bank

Kistos (LON:KIST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.54) to GBX 490 ($6.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.19% from the company’s current price.
LON:KIST opened at GBX 382.25 ($4.81) on Friday. Kistos has a 52 week low of GBX 170.20 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.73). The company has a market cap of £316.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.19.
About Kistos (Get Rating)
Read More
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kistos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kistos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.