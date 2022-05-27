KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Up 159.3% in May

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the April 30th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAHC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,538,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,958,000 after purchasing an additional 508,928 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,880,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.