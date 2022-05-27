KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $299,387.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738 over the last ninety days. 5.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNBE stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.36.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

