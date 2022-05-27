KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
KNBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
KNBE stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.36.
In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About KnowBe4 (Get Rating)
KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KnowBe4 (KNBE)
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.