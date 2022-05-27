KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

KNBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

KNBE stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. KnowBe4 has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.36.

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. KnowBe4 had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

