Kohl’s (KSS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

5/23/2022 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/20/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $75.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $68.00.

5/20/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $46.00.

5/20/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $75.00 to $60.00.

5/20/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $68.00.

5/16/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $50.00.

5/11/2022 – Kohl’s was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

4/26/2022 – Kohl’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $42.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Kohl’s is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE KSS opened at $43.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.72.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,544,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,782,000 after buying an additional 305,766 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,642,000 after buying an additional 68,529 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $201,401,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 14.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,910,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,978,000 after buying an additional 360,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,872,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,853,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

