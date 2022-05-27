KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the April 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KONE Oyj stock opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on KNYJY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($77.66) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($60.64) to €53.00 ($56.38) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($59.57) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

About KONE Oyj (Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.