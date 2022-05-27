Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Up 185.9% in May

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 185.9% from the April 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.99. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 19th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADRNY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($26.60) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.98) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($34.04) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($35.11) price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.26.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

