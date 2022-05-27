Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of PHG stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.06.
Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $2,582,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
