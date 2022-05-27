Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 53.5% from the April 30th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $25.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $23.07 and a one year high of $57.06.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.23) to €30.00 ($31.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.57) to €31.00 ($32.98) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €26.50 ($28.19) to €21.30 ($22.66) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $2,582,000. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.