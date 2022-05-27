Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of KLYCY stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.20. Kunlun Energy has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.2884 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 46.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kunlun Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

