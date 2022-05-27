Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

LADR opened at $11.45 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 104.42 and a quick ratio of 104.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,396.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 3,139 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $37,605.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,805. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 13.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

