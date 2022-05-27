Lancashire (LON:LRE) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.61) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.56) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.83) to GBX 731 ($9.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 620.29 ($7.81).

LON:LRE opened at GBX 411.80 ($5.18) on Friday. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 702 ($8.83). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 467.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £49,943.80 ($62,846.11).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

