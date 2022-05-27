Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.50.

LPI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $183,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 4,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $355,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,548. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPI opened at $76.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 30.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

