Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,700 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 188,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 29,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LRMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Larimar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

