Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Lawson Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51.

Lawson Products ( NASDAQ:LAWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.39 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Lawson Products will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 201,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 118,551 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lawson Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

