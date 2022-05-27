LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDHA. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 3,526.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 779,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 757,617 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the third quarter valued at about $7,006,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1,045.7% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 571,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 521,743 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 497,000 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 533.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 316,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LDHA opened at $9.76 on Friday. LDH Growth Corp I has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

