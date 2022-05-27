LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €102.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEGGet Rating) has been assigned a €102.30 ($108.83) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($147.87) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €92.62 ($98.53) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($104.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.26.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile (Get Rating)

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

