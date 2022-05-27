LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €102.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €102.30 ($108.83) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €120.00 ($127.66) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €118.00 ($125.53) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €145.00 ($154.26) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €139.00 ($147.87) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €144.00 ($153.19) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €92.62 ($98.53) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($79.97) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($104.79). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.26.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

