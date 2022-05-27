Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 330 ($4.15) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.09) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.11) to GBX 400 ($5.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.83 ($4.31).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 260.25 ($3.27) on Friday. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of GBX 225.49 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.90 ($3.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £15.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 277.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £3,126.34 ($3,933.99). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($2,871.88). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,066 shares of company stock worth $820,735 and sold 624,917 shares worth $169,803,170.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

