Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Price Target Cut to C$0.30 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.69.
About Legend Power Systems
