Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF) Price Target Cut to C$0.30 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Legend Power Systems (OTCMKTS:LPSIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Legend Power Systems stock remained flat at $$0.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26. Legend Power Systems has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.69.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

About Legend Power Systems (Get Rating)

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.