Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

OTCMKTS:LGRVF opened at $84.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average of $100.25. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.07. Legrand has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $117.95.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

