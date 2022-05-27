LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.38 Million

Brokerages expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) to post $298.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.00 million. LendingClub reported sales of $204.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. LendingClub had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. LendingClub’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $113,839.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,739 shares of company stock valued at $472,880 in the last quarter. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth $48,999,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 725.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,130,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,836,000 after buying an additional 993,300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,647,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 931,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LendingClub has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

