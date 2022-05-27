Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in May

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the April 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Shares of LEFUF stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.84. Leon’s Furniture has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $21.51.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
