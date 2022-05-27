Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80. Leslie’s has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Leslie’s by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 16,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leslie’s by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,531,000 after buying an additional 822,050 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Leslie’s by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

