Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.73.

LESL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,111,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 70,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,538,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 822,050 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 135,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

