Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Short Interest Update

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the April 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LVRA opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. Levere has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Levere in the 4th quarter valued at $14,338,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Levere by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after buying an additional 334,999 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Levere in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,061,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Levere by 8,508.5% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after buying an additional 1,117,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Levere in the 1st quarter valued at $10,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

