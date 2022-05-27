Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Levi Strauss & Co. designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi’s(R), Dockers(R), Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.(TM) and Denizen(R)brands. Its products are sold through chain retailers, department stores, online sites and brand-dedicated retail stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEVI. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

LEVI opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $30.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,860 shares of company stock worth $815,983 in the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 46,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,158 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

