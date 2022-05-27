Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of LVTTF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Levitee Labs has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

Get Levitee Labs alerts:

Levitee Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Levitee Labs Inc develops and sells mushroom extract nutraceuticals, and supplies and equipment for mushroom cultivation. It operates through two divisions, MONK-E and Sporeo. The MONK-E division produces mushroom-based nutraceutical supplements with a primary focus on mushroom extracts. The Sporeo division produces sterilized spawn and substrates for mushroom cultivation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Levitee Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levitee Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.