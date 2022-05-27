Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Levitee Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the April 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of LVTTF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13. Levitee Labs has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.84.
Levitee Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)
