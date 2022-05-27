Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.68 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $6.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,310.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.21%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

