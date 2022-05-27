Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $243.12 Million

Analysts expect Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) to post sales of $243.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Life Storage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $242.10 million and the highest is $243.71 million. Life Storage reported sales of $187.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full year sales of $975.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.78 million to $979.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Life Storage.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $113.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.54. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.30%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

