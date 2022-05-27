LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on LFST. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.
In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
LFST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 2,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $29.81.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.