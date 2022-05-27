LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on LFST. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group cut LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares in the company, valued at $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,687,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LifeStance Health Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

LFST traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.81. 2,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,532. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

