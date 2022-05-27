Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.53.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,627 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at $178,731,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 75.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,832,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 50,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 3.58. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.26.

About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.