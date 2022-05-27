Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

NYSE LNC opened at $57.16 on Friday. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,083,000 after buying an additional 49,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,263,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,440,000 after acquiring an additional 411,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113,356 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

