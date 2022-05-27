LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiqTech International, Inc. is a clean technology company. It engages in the provision of various technologies for the gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company sells its products to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. LiqTech International, Inc. is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIQT. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of LiqTech International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $0.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.28. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.89.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 84.59% and a negative net margin of 69.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that LiqTech International will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peyton Boswell bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 563,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Laurence W. Lytton bought 1,375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,926,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,478.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,955,000 shares of company stock worth $1,977,500. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 2,451.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

