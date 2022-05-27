Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $410.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE LAD opened at $302.63 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $272.20 and a 12 month high of $387.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.41.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 43.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.00%.

In other news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,070 shares of company stock worth $2,229,681 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 246.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,009,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,895,000 after purchasing an additional 718,639 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,602,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter valued at about $93,542,000. MFN Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

