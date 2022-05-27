Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.44.
LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
Shares of LYV stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.09 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.81. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,474,072.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,208,098 shares of company stock valued at $132,814,202. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,224,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,977,000 after buying an additional 3,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,643,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,447,000 after buying an additional 1,785,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $83,966,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $108,086,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
