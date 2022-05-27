LiveRamp (RAMP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) recently:

5/26/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $67.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00.

5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $50.00.

4/1/2022 – LiveRamp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Get LiveRamp Holdings Inc alerts:

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 55,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,542 shares in the company, valued at $22,264,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.