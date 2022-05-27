LiveRamp (RAMP) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE: RAMP) recently:
- 5/26/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $90.00 to $50.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $67.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $30.00.
- 5/25/2022 – LiveRamp had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $50.00.
- 4/1/2022 – LiveRamp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $26.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 1.16.
LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,534,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 48.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiveRamp (RAMP)
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.