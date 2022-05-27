Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Short Interest Down 59.9% in May

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a drop of 59.9% from the April 30th total of 136,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LIXT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Lixte Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

Get Lixte Biotechnology alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIXT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lixte Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lixte Biotechnology by 237.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 50,001 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lixte Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lixte Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.