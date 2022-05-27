LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the third quarter worth $240,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMAO stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $12.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

