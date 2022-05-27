Loop Capital Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $610.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $650.00 to $610.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $634.00 to $503.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $560.96.

Shares of COST opened at $464.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $375.50 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

