Lotan Holdings Inc. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, with a total value of C$15,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,765,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,181,462.32.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$28,350.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 1,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$1,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,000.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 4,500 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,095.00.

On Thursday, April 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 23,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 67,300 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,300.00.

CVE AU traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.81. 20,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 32.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.06. The company has a market cap of C$95.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.65 and a 1-year high of C$1.36.

Aurion Resources ( CVE:AU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

