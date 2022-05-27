Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Short Interest Update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,600 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,593,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Lottery.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Lottery.com by 3,714.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 92,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LTRY opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.51. Lottery.com has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Lottery.com ( NASDAQ:LTRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

