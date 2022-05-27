Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $441.32.

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,414,447,000 after acquiring an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU stock opened at $287.48 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $338.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.56. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

