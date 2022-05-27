Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,800 shares, an increase of 186.0% from the April 30th total of 134,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTMNF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of FTMNF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

