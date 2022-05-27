Lynn Kirkpatrick Acquires 70,000 Shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC) Stock

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) CEO Lynn Kirkpatrick acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 354,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,876.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENSC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 431,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,366. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Ensysce Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Ensysce Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

