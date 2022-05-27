LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Declares $5.20 Special Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Friday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 5.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, June 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. LyondellBasell Industries has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries to earn $17.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Shares of LYB opened at $111.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 45.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

