Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Macy’s to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In related news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $269,349.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Macy’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

