Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.157 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Macy’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Macy’s has a payout ratio of 14.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Macy’s to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of M stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 845.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Macy’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Macy’s by 7.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

