Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on M. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of M opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $157,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Macy’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,933,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,355,000 after purchasing an additional 224,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

