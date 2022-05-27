Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

M opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $269,349.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 175.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

