Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Update

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS MAGE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.11. 13,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470. Magellan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold Corporation engages the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Idaho. Its flagship project is 100% owned Center Star Gold Mine that consists of 31 unpatented lode claims totaling 620 acres located near Elk City, Idaho. The company is also building a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

